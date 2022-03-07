No drinking water supply

Drinking water supply to all the 51 wards in the town will remain suspended on Wednesday and Thursday as the water mains from the Thirumanur Main Pumping Station to the Vennar Main Pumping Station are to be replaced. Residents have been advised to store adequate drinking water, a Corporation press release said.

Power supply to the following areas in the city will remains suspended from 9.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. on Wednesday as the Tangedco has planned to replace the overhead high tension cables in the Thillai Nagar and Palakkarai divisions:

Thillai Nagar 1 to 7 cross streets, Thillai Nagar East Extension, Shastri Road First Street, Fort Station Road, Vamadam, Chinnasamy Nagar, Azhvarthoppu, K.M.Nagar, Steelthoppu, Mohamedpura Pallivasal and Bheema Nagar.