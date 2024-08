Drinking water supply will remain suspended in Wards 12, 13, 14, 19 and 21 of Zone 1 and Wards 18, 20, 30, 31 and 50 of Zone 2 in Chinthamani, Rockfort and Marakkadai areas in Tiruchi on Thursday due to maintenance work on the main pipeline supplying drinking water to these areas. A Corporation press release here said regular supply of drinking water will be restored to these areas on Friday.