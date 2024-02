February 19, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Drinking water supply will remain suspended in Marakkadai and Viragupettai areas in Tiruchi on Wednesday because of maintenance work at the Kambarasampettai substation. A Corporation press release here said supply of drinking water will be resumed from February 22. The release appealed to the public to use water judiciously.