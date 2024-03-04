No drinking water supply in Tiruchi on Tuesday

March 04, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Drinking water supply will remain suspended in the following areas of the city on Tuesday due to repair work on the damaged pipe announced by the Tiruchi Corporation.

Following a burst in the pipeline running from the Andavar Ashram water station through Old Karur Main Road on Monday, water supply would be suspended to areas getting supply from the Old Ellakudi, Alathur, Pari Nagar, Santhosh Nagar, Ganesh Nagar overhead water tanks. Regular supply would be restored on Wednesday (March 6), a Corporation press release said.