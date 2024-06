Drinking water supply will remain suspended in Marakkadai and Viragupettai areas in Tiruchi on Sunday because of repair work being taken up on the damaged pipeline at the Kambarasampettai substation. A Corporation press release here said regular supply of drinking water will be restored to these areas on Monday.

