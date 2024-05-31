ADVERTISEMENT

No drinking water supply in Tiruchi on Sunday

Published - May 31, 2024 07:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Drinking water supply will remain suspended in Tiruchi on Sunday because of maintenance work at the turbine water station.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drinking water pumped from the turbine water station, which is being operated under the maintenance of Tiruchi Corporation, is being distributed to the public. In this case, there has been a breakage in the drinking water pipe near the Ayyalaman Padithura temple at Karur main road, and the electric motors in the turbine water station need to be installed with a flow meter.

As the above maintenance work is to be carried out on Saturday, there will be no drinking water supply on June 2 from Rockfort and Chinthamani upstream reservoirs included in the turbine water station.

A Corporation press release here said the supply of drinking water will be resumed from Monday. The release appealed to the public to use water judiciously.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US