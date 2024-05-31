No drinking water supply in Tiruchi on Sunday

Drinking water supply will remain suspended in Tiruchi on Sunday because of maintenance work at the turbine water station.

The drinking water pumped from the turbine water station, which is being operated under the maintenance of Tiruchi Corporation, is being distributed to the public. In this case, there has been a breakage in the drinking water pipe near the Ayyalaman Padithura temple at Karur main road, and the electric motors in the turbine water station need to be installed with a flow meter.

As the above maintenance work is to be carried out on Saturday, there will be no drinking water supply on June 2 from Rockfort and Chinthamani upstream reservoirs included in the turbine water station.

A Corporation press release here said the supply of drinking water will be resumed from Monday. The release appealed to the public to use water judiciously.