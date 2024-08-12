No drinking water supply in Tiruchi on August 14

Drinking water supply will remain suspended in most parts of Tiruchi on August 14, Wednesday, owing to power shutdown announced by Tangedco at the Kambarasampettai sub-station for carrying out monthly maintenance work. Regular supply would be restored on Thursday, a Corporation press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.