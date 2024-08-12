No drinking water supply in Tiruchi on August 14

Drinking water supply will remain suspended in most parts of Tiruchi on August 14, Wednesday, owing to power shutdown announced by Tangedco at the Kambarasampettai sub-station for carrying out monthly maintenance work. Regular supply would be restored on Thursday, a Corporation press release said.
