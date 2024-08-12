ADVERTISEMENT

No drinking water supply in Tiruchi on August 14

Published - August 12, 2024 05:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Drinking water supply will remain suspended in most parts of Tiruchi on August 14, Wednesday, owing to power shutdown announced by Tangedco at the Kambarasampettai sub-station for carrying out monthly maintenance work. Regular supply would be restored on Thursday, a Corporation press release said.

