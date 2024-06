Drinking water supply will remain suspended in Wards 17 to 21 and also in Wards 30 and 31, served by the Marakkadai and Viragupettai overhead tanks, in the city on June 28 because of burst in the pumping mains of the Tiruchi Corporation’s Kambarasampettai Main Pumping Station near St. Joseph’s College.

Repairs were under way and regular supply would be restored to these areas on Saturday, a Corporation press release said.