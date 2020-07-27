No decision yet on hostel accommodation

TIRUCHI
Principals of arts and science colleges are unable to decide whether or not to provide hostel accommodation to freshers this year.
While colleges have started receiving applications online from students, their managements are understood to be in an ambivalent situation as most applicants from distant locations will have nowhere to go if they are not accommodated in hostels.
Against the backdrop of some of the colleges in Chennai making it known in clear terms that no hostel accommodation will be provided for first-year students, institutions here are also prepared to follow suit, but apprehend that such a measure will be detrimental for second and third year students.
“It does seem logical that social distancing norm can be adhered to in hostels in a better way by closing hostel admission for first-year students. But then, it will also mean that the expenses for second and third year students will shoot up under the dividing system in hostels,” a principal pointed out.
Unlike in metro cities, paying guest system has not evolved in Tiruchi. In general, landlords are not inclined towards having male or female college students as tenants, another principal observed.
In the absence of clarity on hostel accommodation, the colleges will face a hitch in releasing the list of selected candidates.
No doubt, the merit list will have to be based on performance of students in the qualifying exam. As things stand now, top performers from distant locations seem to be at a definite disadvantage, a college functionary said.
