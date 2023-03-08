No confidence motion passed against Thogamalai panchayat union chairperson

March 08, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KARUR

Twelve of the 15 councillors of Thogamalai Panchayat Union voted against its Chairperson Latha Rangasamy of the AIADMK on Wednesday.

In the rural local body elections held in 2019, the AIADMK secured 10 wards, the DMK four and the BJP one. Ms. Rangasamy was elected as chairperson. After the DMK formed the government in the State, eight AIADMK councillors joined the DMK. One councillor of the DMK switched over to the AIADMK.

The DMK councillors thereafter lodged complaints with the Collector and other officials of the Revenue and the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) against Ms Rangasamy. The councillors claimed that Rangasamy, the husband of the chairperson, had been interfering in the day-to-day administration of the Thogamalai Panchayat Union and indulged in malpractices.

Since the required number of councillors submitted a petition, moving a no-confidence motion against Ms Rangasamy, a special meeting of the Thogamalai Panchayat Union council was conducted on Wednesday in the presence of G. Pushpadevi, Revenue Divisional Officer of Kulithalai.

Except for three members of the AIADMK, including Ms. Rangasamy, 12 members participated in it and all of them voted in favour of the no-confidence motion against chairperson.