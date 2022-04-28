No confidence motion against Thottiyam DMK Chairperson passed

The Thottiyam Panchayat Union council on Wednesday passed a no confidence motion against its Chairperson Punitharani belonging to the ruling DMK.

In the 19-member council, the DMK has 10 members and the AIADMK five. The DMDK, the MDMK, and the Congress have one member each, in addition to an Independent councillor.

As many as 16 councillors including seven DMK members voted in favour of the motion. Ms Punitharani and two other DMK councillors abstained from the meeting.

Revenue Divisional Officer, Musiri, T. Madhavan presided over the meeting, which was specifically convened to discuss the no-confidence motion.

An official said the outcome of the meeting would be sent to the State government for further action. Once the gazette notification on removing Ms Punitharani was published, an indirect election would be conducted to elect a new Chairperson.