No compromise on standard of research: VC

Vice Chancellor of Bharathidasan University M. Selvam on Saturday asserted that the University would not compromise on the standard of research.

Replying to a volley of questions from the members of the Senate at its annual meeting here, Mr.Selvam said that Ph. D was the highest degree offered by the University. The varsity would strive to bring out the best from the research scholars during the process of research. Hence, it had taken several steps to improve the quality of research, research papers, and thesis, Mr. Selvam said and added that the Bharathidassan University was committed to promoting research. The number of Ph.D. holders in various departments of the University and the publication of research articles in internationally proclaimed journals had been one of the key factors in deciding the outcome of the National Institutional Ranking Frameworks (NIRF) and others. It was the same for the affiliated and other colleges too. However, there could be no compromise on quality research.

S. Kumaravel, Assistant Professor, A. Veeriya Vandayar Memorial Sri Pushpam College, said that the practice of summoning the research scholars to the Vice Chancellor’s office, after the end of viva voce, should be avoided. If there was a need for any clarification, it should be done before the viva voce.

When a few other too raised the same issue, the Vice Chancellor said that he had a great responsibility in ensuring the standard of thesis. He had come across several mistakes when he scrutinised research papers. This could not be allowed.

N. Aathavan, Associate Professor, H.H. The Raja’s College, Pudukottai, said that the current Director of Research (in-charge) had been working in the post for more than three years. It might take time to replace him. Hence, the University should take steps to appoint another suitable person as in-charge until the Director post was filled up.

D. Anuradha, Assistant Professor, K.N. Government Arts College for Women, Thanjavur, said that the Government had created many posts for various courses in the Government colleges. However, the University accorded temporary affiliations to such courses. Permanent affiliations should be given to such courses.

When A. Mahaboobjan, Professor, Bharathidasan University, demanded the nomination of “one man one post” in the university, Mr. Selvam said that several posts were vacant for several years as no recruitment had taken place for the last 11 years.

L. Ganesan, Registrar-In-Charge and Syndicate members participated.