No clarity on evaluation process

While college heads are not unduly anxious about reopening their institutions due to challenges in enforcing social distancing norms, they are looking for clarity on evaluation process for even semester examinations.
The Ministry of Human Resources Development and University Grants Commission have suggested that examination for final year students be conducted after improvement in situation. First and second year students can be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment and awarded a composite grade based on their performance during the previous year.
Now, the college heads are keen to know the stand of the State Higher Education Department.
The institutions have been closed for three months now and teachers and parents do not see the possibility of students of first and intermediate years returning to the campus to appear for ‘paper and pen’ exam.
“It will be rather tough to enforce physical distancing either in classrooms or hostels,” S. Ismail Mohideen, Principal, Jamal Mohamed College, says.
