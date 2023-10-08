No clarity on conducting census and delimitation exercise in a time-bound manner, says MP Kanimozhi

October 08, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - TIRUCHI

The implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act may take many years due to the lack of clarity in conducting population census and subsequent delimitation exercise in a time-bound manner, DMK deputy general secretary and Lok Sabha member K. Kanimozhi said on Saturday.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the DMK women’s wing office-bearers’ conference at Kalaignar Arivalayam here, Ms. Kanimozhi said though the Women’s Reservation Bill – now the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act – that seeks to provide 33% reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, was passed by both Houses of Parliament and received the President’s assent, the Central government had said that it would be implemented only after the next Census and the subsequent delimitation exercise.

“With no clarity on conducting census and delimitation exercise in a time-bound manner, the passage of the law is eyewash as it may take many years for implementing the reservation,” she said.

Responding to a question on the DMK MPs not raising the Cauvery issue during the special session of Parliament last month, she said: “The session lasted only three days and the regular business of the house, such as question hour and zero hour, was suspended. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the issue.”