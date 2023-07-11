No breakthrough in Sobanapuram double murder case

July 11, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Breakthrough eludes investigators probing the double murder of a young couple reported under Uppiliyapuram police station limits in the district last week. Notwithstanding strenuous efforts by special police teams, the accused and their motive remain unknown.

The bodies of the couple — T. Rajkumar (27) and R. Saratha (22) — with severe cut injuries on head, neck and hand were found in front of their group house constructed under a government scheme at Sobanapuram. Police sources said eight special teams including some of the best Inspectors were working to achieve a breakthrough in the case at the earliest.

The special teams had been probing the case from various angles but were yet to get any tangible clue that could lead them to the accused. The crime spot was an isolated place, said a senior police officer. The teams also could not find any clue from the crime scene, which was visited by fingerprint experts and scientific assistants.

Tiruchi Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar said he was reviewing the progress made by the special teams daily and expressed hope that the case would be cracked at the earliest.

The Uppiliyapuram case is one among the 18 cases of murder reported under Tiruchi Rural Police limits since January. Breakthrough has been achieved in 17 of them. Sudden provocation after a wordy quarrel and previous motive have been cited as reasons in most of the murder cases. Property disputes, family feuds and illegal intimacy have also been cited as other reasons for the murders.

The police have categorised the motives behind the murders under different heads, including family dispute, wordy quarrel, drunken brawl, revenge and other reasons.

Police statistics reveal that sudden provocation after a wordy quarrel was the reason for five murders. Previous motive led to five other murders. Family dispute was the cause of three murders and three others were committed due to property disputes. Illegal intimacy was cited as the reason in one murder case, police sources said.

