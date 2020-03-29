Coronavirus | No bar on fertilizer shops remaining open, say officials

With a section of farmers complaining that fertilizer shops are closed in Tiruchi and elsewhere in view of the curfew, Agriculture Department officials on Saturday clarified that there was no bar on those shops remaining open .

The officials said that as per circulars issued by both the Central and State governments, fertilizer shops were exempted from the curfew. Speaking to The Hindu on Friday, N.Veerasekaran, coordinator, Ayyan Vaical Pasantharar Sangam, had complained over fertilizer shops in the city and elsewhere in the district remaining closed.

“Farmers need fertilizers and pesticides for banana, sugarcane and blackgram crops. But most of the shops, especially on Thanjavur Road near Ganadhi Market in Tiruchi and other parts of the city, were closed apparently as the police were strictly enforcing the curfew,” he said.

However, senior officials said the Collector, based on guidelines from the Central and State governments, had issued clear instructions that the fertilizer shops could remain open and there was no bar on inter-district transport of fertilizers.

The Collector had also got in touch with the City Police Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, and requested them to instruct police personnel to allow fertilizer shops to function. The Agro Inputs Dealers Association had also been informed of the decision, the official said.

According to the department sources, there were 98 wholesale dealers and 442 retail dealers in the district. Action had been initiated to ensure that the shops were allowed to function. Some dealers may be hesitant to open the shops on account of health concerns, officials said.

Nagapattinam

Meanwhile, Nagapattinam Collector Praveen P. Nair, in a press release, said that fertilizer shops in the district would be allowed to remain open from 10 a.m. to noon.