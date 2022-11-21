No bar on deportation of four Rajiv assassination case convicts, process after receipt of travel documents, says Collector

November 21, 2022 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said on Sunday that the deportation of four convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, who have been lodged at a special camp here, would depend on receipt of travel documents from Sri Lankan authorities.

When contacted by The Hindu, he cited the communication from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) of the Bureau of Immigration and said the convicts would be deported once Sri Lanka issued the documents. Till then, they would be kept in the camp.

Asked whether there was any change in the deportation plan after the Union government filed a revision petition at the Supreme Court against the release of the convicts, Mr. Pradeep Kumar said there was no bar on their deportation till date.

‘Steps being taken’ 

All steps required for their deportation were being taken up at various levels, he said, and the Sri Lankan authorities had to issue emergency travel documents.

Jayakumar, one of the four convicts, who was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here after he complained of wheezing on Saturday, was discharged on Sunday. He was put through a couple of tests and taken back to the camp.

Another convict in the case Robert Payas, who had reportedly refused food given by the revenue authorities at the special camp, was, however, consuming beverages and snacks, official sources said.

According to officials, Payas sought to be accommodated with the other inmates at the camp instead of being housed in a separate room with Jayakumar. The health condition of Payas was normal, and he was speaking actively. A doctor who examined Payas found him in normal health, the sources added.

