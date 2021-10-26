No annual events in schools for second consecutive year

TIRUCHI

26 October 2021 22:30 IST

‘Priority is to ensure completion of portions’

Schools have apparently chosen to give a miss to events such as annual day and sports day for the second consecutive year due to reduction in the number of teaching-learning days caused by COVID-19.

Though the State government has given a go-ahead for resumption of in-person classes for levels I to VIII from the start of next month, the school heads are at present not in a position to accord importance to the annual events.

The priority now is to ensure completion of the portions in the available number of teaching-learning days, in conformity with the safety protocol, principal of a private school said.

According to School Education Department sources, portions have been reduced this year also, similar to last academic session, for timely completion of the content within the available number of teaching-learning days. Like last year, the content has been reduced to the extent of about 30%. Cutting down portions was inevitable, school heads observe.

Though a section of parents desire initiation of their wards into extra-curricular activities for mitigating the fatigue caused by claustrophobia of living indoors for months at a stretch, the conduct of any competition was fraught with risks as the physical distancing cannot be maintained, a senior teacher said.

Also, the conduct of annual events entails huge expenditure. Schools have been facing problems in collecting fee from the students in the pandemic situation. The low motivation level of the teachers due to payment of partial salaries during the pandemic period also does not augur well for conduct of such events. Most of all, the consent of the department is a must, a school head pointed out.

In the backdrop of difficulties they have been facing in completing portions in time, schools following CBSE pattern have been able to breathe free now that they have received clear directives for conduct of objective type tests. Bifurcation of the academic year for conduct of two term-end exams are also considered conducive by teachers, parents and students.

The State board schools are expecting further directives on conduct of a combined mock exam during December in the place of quarterly and half-yearly exams that have been cancelled.

“We only know that the mock exam will be conducted during April and the Board exam during March next year. The format for the exams has not been specified as yet,” a headmaster of a government school said.