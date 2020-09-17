No annadhanams, temporary shops near Kaliyuga Varadharaja Perumal Temple

Ariyalur

Annadhanams

and establishment of temporary shops have been prohibited in the vicinity of Kaliyuga Varadharaja Perumal Temple, which draws a large number of devotees especially on Saturdays during the Tamil month of Purattasi, at Kallankurichi in the district.

Inspecting the arrangements being made to regulate the crowd at the temple during the month, Collector D. Rathna said that it had been decided to permit 300 devotees an hour. Devotees would be allowed to visit the temple between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. They had to follow physical distancing norms strictly. No one would be permitted to visit the temple without wearing face masks. They should maintain a distance of 6 feet between each other while standing in queues.

To check the spread of COVID-19, it has been decided to prohibit the distribution of annadhanam to devotees. Similarly, no one would be allowed to set up temporary shops and sale of flowers, puja items and tea and coffee have been prohibited. Devotees would not be allowed to bring flowers and puja items to the temple.

The Collector said that devotees, who visited the temple from Ariyalur, should park their vehicles at the parking lot established at Arasu Cement ground and vehicles from Kadugur should park at Manakkudi parking lot. Vehicles from Srinivasapuram should park at the lot set up opposite to the Primary Health Centre.

Ms. Rathna said that devotees below the age of 10 and above 65 should avoid visiting the temple. Action would be taken against those violating the standard operating procedure.