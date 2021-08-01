No Adi Perukku along the banks of Cauvery

Due to rise in COVID-19 cases, there will be no celebration of Adi Perukku festival along the banks of the Cauvery, District Collector S. Sivarasu said on Sunday.

The Collector told reporters here that after a lull, fresh cases of COVID-19 had been increasing gradually. It had gone up to 70 from 55 on Saturday. The cases had been rising in a few other districts as well. “Hence, to check the infection and to bring it under control, it has been decided to do away with celebration of Adi Perukku on the banks of the Cauvery”, he said. Similarly, major temples including Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple and Sri Mariamman Temple in Samayapuram will be shut for public darshan on Monday and Tuesday.

Mr. Sivarasu said people should keep in mind that COVID-19 was yet to be controlled fully. “If they failed to follow safety precautions, it will be very difficult to keep a check on the virus,” he said.

Out of 21.5 lakh targeted people above 18 years of age, 8.8 lakh people have been vaccinated so far. Out of them, 7.25 lakh people had received the first dose.

The Collector said that the district administration would not hesitate to take action against those traders and merchants who fail to follow COVID-19 restrictions. “If people continued to converge in large numbers, closing of crowded business streets was unavoidable”, Mr. Sivarasu added.

In Karur, Collector T. Prabhu Shankar said that no one would be allowed to perform puja along the banks of the Cauvery in Kulithalai and other river courses due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

He said that the people should avoid visiting the water courses to celebrate Adi Perukku on Tuesday.