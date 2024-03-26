NLSIU Bengaluru wins TNNLU-CCI moot court competition

March 26, 2024 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Students of National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, have emerged winners at the sixth national moot court contest organised by Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU) in association with Competition Commission of India (CCI) recently.

The team from Institute of Law at Nirma University, Ahmedabad, was the runner-up in the March 22-24 event, which drew participation from 23 varsities across the country.

Justice C. Saravanan, Madras High Court, S. M. Balakrishnan, registrar, TNNLU, and Rakesh Kumar, advisor CCI, formed the panel of judges.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.