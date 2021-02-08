NLC urged to fill up 90% of vacant posts with Tamilians

Thanjavur

08 February 2021 17:57 IST

The Tamizh Deisya Periyakkam has urged NLC India Limited to allot only 10% of vacant posts to non-Tamils in order to ensure that locals benefit from the job opportunities provided by the Government of India enterprise.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the association took exception to the selection list declared by the company recently with regard to filling up 259 permanent posts in mining, electricity, computer system, finance and human resource departments after the conduct of written examination conducted for these posts on All India Basis.

Advertising

Advertising

Pointing out that names of only eight persons hailing from Tamil Nadu figured in the selection list of 1,582 persons called for the interview, the TDP urged the company to re-conduct the selection process after allocating 90% of the posts for Tamilians. This alone would bring justice to the people who have relinquished their rights over their lands for setting up of the Government enterprise.

A demonstration would be organised by it at Virudhachalam (Thirumudhukundram) in Cuddalore district on Tuesday to press this demand, the Peravai said.