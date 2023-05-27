HamberMenu
NIT—T signs MoU with industry body

May 27, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre For Entrepreneurship Development and Incubation (CEDI) of National Institute of Technology — Tiruchi (NIT-T), recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Tiruchirappalli District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (TIDITSSIA) aimed at promoting the growth of start-ups and companies in the districts.

The MoU was signed on May 23 between S. Gopalakrishnan, secretary, TIDITSSIA and M. Umapathy, director  CEDI NITT, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations. Representatives from TIIC, a financial investment institution and partner of CEDI, participated in the meeting. 

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to driving innovation and fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial community in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector,” said Mr. Umapathy in an official statement.

The MoU will enable both organisations to access resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities and create an ecosystem for connections between startups, MSMEs with companies, potential investors, mentors, and industry experts.

