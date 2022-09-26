NITPY’s LEAP pushes govt. school students to crack JEE

The LEAP (Leap, Educate and Prosper) programme being conducted by the National Institute of Technology - Puducherry (NITPY), Karaikal, to provide free JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) and NEET (National-Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) coaching, for economically backward students is delivering the desired utility for aspirants in the enclave.

Having enriched the students’ capability to perform well in the two major screening exams, the institute admitted as many of 50 candidates belonging to the government and government-aided schools in Karaikal, during the 2022-23 session, to its B.Tech programmes. The success rate of the local candidates in securing admission in the institute had risen steadily from just one student from Karaikal region during 2018-19, NITPY Director K.Sankaranarayanasamy said.

NITPY, every year, reaches out to the government school with the offer of its free coaching programme with the support of the Karaikal administration.

Last year, the coaching could be conducted only as a crash programme due to the limitations caused by COVID pandemic. This time, the Institute is looking forward to completing 40 days of teaching-learning through the week-end classes. This year, there are 173 students from classes XI and XII for the coaching programme. Of them, 126 are from government and government-aided schools. The classes are held during week-ends for an eight-hour duration, from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

The classes are being conducted by the first and second-year students enrolled as NSS volunteers. "There will be a tutor, a student hailing from any part of the country, and a moderator, a Tamil student, for each class. Together, the tutor and moderator succeed in overcoming language barrier while explaining the concepts to the learners," Ram Jeth Malani, NSS Coordinator, said.

The coaching programme for this year was inaugurated on Saturday by N. Govindarajan, Rotarian, in the presence of senior officials of school education department. The service-mindedness of the NSS volunteers is heartening, Mr. Govindarajan said.