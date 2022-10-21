NITPY to strengthen AI ecosystem through MoU with Taiwan-India Joint Research Centre

The Hindu Bureau
October 21, 2022 19:50 IST

KARAIKAL:

National Institute of Technology Puducherry (NITPY) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Taiwan-India Joint Research Centre on Artificial Intelligence (CCU AI Center), for undertaking joint research in the subject.

The MoU also envisages mutual conduct of online classes, webinars and student exchange programmes, besides faculty development programme. Research outcomes will be published jointly as academic or technical papers; patents will also be jointly owned, NITPY Director K. Sankaranarayanasamy said.

Co-supervision of Master theses and Ph.D dissertations will be jointly performed based on mutual consent. A Centre for Artificial Intelligence will be established at NITPY with the support of the partnering institution, Prof. Sankaranarayanasamy said after exchanging the MoU document with Pao-Ann Hsiung, Professor and Director, CCU AI Center, Taiwan, in the presence of S Sundaravarathan, Registrar, NITPY and senior faculty of CCU.

