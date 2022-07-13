NITPY to scale up infrastructure

Six projects at a combined cost of Rs. 115 crore were initiated at National Institute of Technology, Puducherry, (NITPY), at Karaikal on Wednesday by the Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The LG laid the foundation stone for the projects in the presence of N. Rangasamy, Chief Minister of Puducherry, the guest of honour. Education Minister A. Namassivayam and Transport Minister S. Chandira Priyanga also took part.

NITPY Director K. Sankaranarayanasamy said the six projects encompass Ganga Hostel, Vertical extension of existing girls hostel, Zee Blue amenities center, Faculty and Staff Quarters, K. Chandrasekaran Integrated indoor complex and Dhyan Chand Sports field.

In her address, the LG advocated utilisation of the full-fledged synthetic track and other world class facilities by the children of Karaikal to hone their skills. The NITPY had brought about a rapid infrastructure growth in a short time, Ms. Tamilisai Soundararajan said.

Rajesh Kumar Kaushal, Special Director General, CPWD, L. Mohamed Mansoor, District Collector, Karaikal; R. Lokeshwaran, Senior Superintendent of Police, and senior officials of Central Public Works Department also took part.