July 17, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The National Institute of Technology Puducherry (NITPY) has received recognition from the National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE) to start a 4-year Integrated Teachers Education Programme, B.Sc. B.Ed, from the academic year 2023-24.

Aspiring candidates who have passed Plus Two can apply for National Common Entrance Test (NCET) conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA), on or before July 19, a press release from NITPY said. Further details about the examination can be obtained from https://ncet.samarth.ac.in & https://www.nitpy.ac.in