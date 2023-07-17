HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NITPY to offer B.Sc. B.Ed from this year

July 17, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology Puducherry (NITPY) has received recognition from the National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE) to start a 4-year Integrated Teachers Education Programme, B.Sc. B.Ed, from the academic year 2023-24.

Aspiring candidates who have passed Plus Two can apply for National Common Entrance Test (NCET) conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA), on or before July 19, a press release from NITPY said. Further details about the examination can be obtained from https://ncet.samarth.ac.in & https://www.nitpy.ac.in

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.