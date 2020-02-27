NITPY to gift solar fish dryer to fisher community today

KARAIKAL

27 February 2020 22:05 IST

A Solar Fish Dryer designed and fabricated by National Institute of Technology-Puducherry (NITPY), Karaikal, will be donated to the fisher community of Kottucherrymedu by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday.

“The dryer is capable of producing dried fish of better quality as compared to open sun drying in terms of drying rate and hygiene,” NITPY Director K.Sankaranarayanasamy said.

Designed as a double slope dryer, it has a drying capacity of 300 kg approximately. The body is made of galvanised iron and coated with anodised paint to withstand the corrosive effects of the saline environment as it is being installed adjacent to the Bay of Bengal.

The stand is made of mild steel and the inner structure of the dryer has a selective coating with high absorptivity and no harmful effects to the fish that is being dried inside the chamber.

The dryer is covered with a polycarbonate sheet such that it transmits the radiation through it and captures the heat inside the chamber for better greenhouse effect.

Mr. Gadkari will donate the solar dryer in the presence of Lt. Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy at NIT convocation.