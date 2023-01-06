HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NITPY signs MoU with Ethiopian Education Ministry for academic exchange 

January 06, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology - Puducherry (NITPY), Karaikal, on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Innovation and Technology, Ethiopia, for an academic exchange through Multidisciplinary International Quality Improvement Doctoral Degree Programme (MIQMDDP).

The MoU, signed by NITPY Director K. Sankaranarayanasamy, and Eba Mijena, Member of Parliament, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and Chief Executive officer, Academic Affairs, Ministry of Education, provides select research scholars from both sides an opportunity to spend six to 18 months at the partner institute for the MIQMDDP.

Accommodation and food will be provided free of cost to the visiting research scholar who will keep receiving scholarship or stipend from the home institute during the visit.

The research scholars under this programme will get guidance from the faculty members of both institutions.

The collaboration will improve collaborative multidisciplinary research of both the nations and boost the quality of research, Prof. Sankaranarayanasamy said in a press release.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.