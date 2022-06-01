NITPY poised to attain mandated teacher-student ratio of 1:12 during 2022-23

A view of NIT Karaikal in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

June 01, 2022 22:09 IST

The National Institute of Technology - Puducherry (NITPY), Karaikal, will, in all likelihood be fulfilling the mandated teacher-student ratio of 1:12 during the 2022-23 academic session.

Stabilisation of faculty strength began in 2018 when the number was increased from 28 to 36. Subsequently, the institution, which has 1,060 students on rolls had forwarded a proposal for scaling up the faculty strength as per the specified ratio.

Recruitment was carried out in recent years overcoming the COVID pandemic factor and the faculty strength has now been increased to 54. "There is an additional requirement of 22 faculty. We are looking forward to filling the vacancies at the earliest," K. Sankaranarayanasamy, NIPTY Director, said.

At present, the teacher-student ratio is 1:15. The ratio will conform to 1:12 once the next round of recruitment is completed for addition of 22 more teachers," Prof. Sankaranarayanasamy said.

Accordingly, the institution will also be offering three M.Sc. programmes from 2022-23, and two new M.Tech programmes.

The M.Tech programmes will go up to five with the addition of the new programmes, he said, adding that the student strength will also go up to around 1,250 with the new PG programmes and additional admissions in two B.Tech programmes.