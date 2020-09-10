NITPY-NHAI pact for knowledge-sharing in transportation sector

National Institute of Technology, Puducherry (NITPY), on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for sharing of knowledge on the latest trends in highway/transportation sector.
The memorandum of understanding envisages adopting national highway stretches between Sattanathapuram and Nagappatinam running to about 55 km under the institution’s social responsibility for five years.
The adopted stretches will be used as a field of study for faculty, researchers and students.
NITPY Director K. Sankaranarayanasamy and T.V.Sivaji General Manager and Project Director, NHAI Villupuram, exchanged the MoU documents.
Alongside bridging the industry-institution gap, the MoU paves way for familiarising students with the latest trends in industry. The joint research output could be suitably adopted by NHAI, Prof. Sankaranarayanasamy said.
NHAI will be offering internship to maximum of 10 undergraduate and postgraduate students of the institute periodically and also extend stipend, Mr. Sankaranarayanasamy said.
The MoU will help the researchers and students of Civil Engineering Department to improve their practical knowledge and make them ready for employment, Madappa, Department Head, said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath