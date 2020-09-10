NITPY-NHAI pact for knowledge-sharing in transportation sector

NH stretch to be adopted by institute

National Institute of Technology, Puducherry (NITPY), on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for sharing of knowledge on the latest trends in highway/transportation sector.

The memorandum of understanding envisages adopting national highway stretches between Sattanathapuram and Nagappatinam running to about 55 km under the institution’s social responsibility for five years.

The adopted stretches will be used as a field of study for faculty, researchers and students.

NITPY Director K. Sankaranarayanasamy and T.V.Sivaji General Manager and Project Director, NHAI Villupuram, exchanged the MoU documents.

Alongside bridging the industry-institution gap, the MoU paves way for familiarising students with the latest trends in industry. The joint research output could be suitably adopted by NHAI, Prof. Sankaranarayanasamy said.

NHAI will be offering internship to maximum of 10 undergraduate and postgraduate students of the institute periodically and also extend stipend, Mr. Sankaranarayanasamy said.

The MoU will help the researchers and students of Civil Engineering Department to improve their practical knowledge and make them ready for employment, Madappa, Department Head, said.