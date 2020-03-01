NITPY looking forward to augment facilities

In the wake of the Union Cabinet approving the Detailed Project Report of the National Institute of Technology Puducherry (NITPY) at Karaikal, the institution has embarked on augmenting its infrastructure, and upgrade its laboratory facilities at par with global standards.

The construction of laboratory block initiated during February 2019 at an estimated cost of ₹ 12.38 crore is getting ready. Faculties are engaged in cutting-edge research.

“The faculty members carry out active research in their respective disciplines as well as interdisciplinary domain and have around 65 quality publications in peer reviewed national/international journals, and around 40 papers presentations in national/international conferences,” NITPY Director K. Sankaranarayanasamy said.

Spread over 250 acres, the permanent campus of NITPY is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that include wi-fi enabled classrooms and laboratories.

The administrative building was inaugurated last week by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Jairam Gadkari.

Two hostels for boys, named Barani and Moyar, and a hostel for girls ‘Bhawani’, altogether accommodating 829 students are also equipped with wi-fi, gymnasium and a facility for indoor games, Prof. Sankaranarayanasamy said, adding that NITPY was ahead of all the new NITs in terms of infrastructure development, strengthening of scholastic programs and human resource.

In the 2019 admissions, 228 B.Tech students, 31 M.Tech students, and 44 Ph.D. students in various disciplines were admitted.

Recruitment drive

Recruitment drive for 36 teaching and 24 non-teaching posts was under way.

The institution has a current strength of 54 highly-qualified faculty members with distinct specialisations.

The faculty members have been granted Research Project Funds from prestigious organisations in 2019. External Research Fund of ₹ 89.39 lakh was received for the current academic year from various funding agencies such as UGC, CSIR, and DST, Prof. Sankaranaranayasamy said.