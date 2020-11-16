NITPY hosts national workshop on Water Quality Management for Aquaculture

Karaikal

16 November 2020 21:18 IST

A national workshop on Water Quality Management for Aquaculture was conducted by the National Institute of Technology - Puducherry (NITPY) through online mode on Monday, to infuse into fisheries sector the benefit accruing from Internet of Things (IoT) platform.

The workshop organised by the Department of Electronics and Communications Engineering was addressed by experts from ICAR - Central Institute of Fisheries Technology, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Marine Products Exports Development Authority, and Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture.

Advertising

Advertising

Inaugurating the national conference, G. Sugumar, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, said such programmes envisaging dissemination of latest technical know-how were the need of the hour for ramping up the scale of production through inland fisheries, as in advanced countries.

The inaugural session of the workshop was also addressed by Rashmi Sharma, Scientist, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, and G. Aghila, Professor and Registrar In-Charge of NITPY.

Funded by the Science for Equity, Empowerment and Development (SEED) Division of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, the programme was a component of a project titled ‘Design and Development of IoT Based Low Cost Water Quality Monitoring and Reporting System for Aquaculture’, NITPY Director K. Sankaranarayanasamy said.

The topics covered included prospects of aquaculture diversification in India, advances in shrimp farming, engineering technologies for Aquaculture and inland fisheries, and Internet of Things-based Water Quality Monitoring System for Acquaculture.