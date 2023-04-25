NIT-T’s Skill Hub Centre to train over 2,500 youths under PMKVY scheme

April 25, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - TIRUCHI

Textile industry experts from Delhi could be enlisted to instruct youth groups as part of the vocational training certification programmes being planned by the National Institute of Technology — Tiruchi (NIT-T), which was recently named a ‘Skill Hub Centre’ under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0.

PMKVY is the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) implemented by National Skill Development Corporation.

“A total of 2,610 candidates in and around Tiruchi who are school or college dropouts, people out of education and unemployed persons in the age group of 15-45 years, will be selected for the programmes, with the aim of equipping them with skills in various sectors. While we will tap into our own faculty pool for most of the subjects, we will be hiring experts from the institutes or units to impart training where we do not have expertise,” G. Aghila, director, NIT-T, told The Hindu.

“Textile production is an important industry in our area, but since we are currently not equipped to teach it as a subject, we are considering bringing in experts from Delhi who have already trained student groups.”

NIT-T’s Skill Hub Centre capacity building workshops, to be conducted over 12-18 months for batches of 30 students each, will cover manufacturing, electric vehicles, battery operation and maintenance, micro-finance executive programme, office operational executive training, computer numerical control (CNC) machines, and concrete mixing and setting.

“Depending on requirement, certain workshops could be extended or repeated for new batches, and also on various levels, according to expertise,” said Ms. Aghila.

Training will also be given in drones, 3-D printing, artificial intelligence and robotics. All the courses will be conducted free of charge.

Registration will be processed online, and a dedicated cell would be set up to deal with queries related to the Skill Hub Centre, said Ms. Aghila. “We have already been given an indicative syllabus, based on which we have to fix a schedule, and assess the skill sets of the applicants. We will give candidates enough time to register through an online portal, once the launch date is finalised,” she said.