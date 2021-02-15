NIT-T’s IGNITTE Club to start mock test series for JEE Mains on Feb. 20

TIRUCHI

15 February 2021 23:11 IST

The IGNITTE Club of National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) that is run by students will be starting its free-of-cost mock test series online for JEE Mains later this month.

The mock test of three-hour duration will be conducted with 75 questions each for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, on February 20 and 21.

There will be 20 Multiple-Choice-Questions and five numerical questions for each subject. Further tests will be conducted based on the response to the initiative, Faculty Advisor of IGNITTE Club M. Venkata Krithiga said.

Earlier this month, the IGNITE Club chose about 26 Plus One students from government schools based on a screening test for conduct of year-long free online training for JEE Mains and NEET.

There is also a group of government school students in Plus Two for whom a crash course has been designed in view of time constraints, Prof. Venkata Krithiga said.

In 2020, four students cleared JEE Mains 2020 and two were allotted seats in NIT-T.One student bagged an MBBS seat in Stanely Medical College.

Through the free coaching initiative, the IGNITE Club has been making its presence felt in Tiruchi and neighbouring districts over the last few years. During 2017, thirteen out of 20 beneficiary students of government schools in Perambalur district cleared NEET and two among them were offered seats in government medical colleges. The success rate of students in the JEE Mains and NEET has been maintained well since then.

The IGNITTE Club consisting of about 45 students mostly in their first and second years conduct the free online coaching. A non-government organisation has supported the government school students by providing them with smart phones to attend the classes from their respective places.

The Club has reached out to schools by providing their email id: support@ignitte.org with a promise to provide guidance to enable students avail themselves of the utility of the free mock test series.