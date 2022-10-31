NIT-T’s ‘fureboat’ earns kudos from Minister of State for Education

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar speaks to students at National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

A furniture-cum-boat, ‘Fureboat’ designed by a senior faculty as a cost-effective product to safeguard lives and valuables at times of floods, was appreciated by Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar on Monday at the National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi.

The effectiveness of the product for which a patent has been filed by the inventor S. Muthukumaran, Professor and Dean, Research and Consultancy, was demonstrated at the swimming pool in the campus.

The product was an outcome of the National Disaster Framework covering disaster prevention and mitigation, preparedness and response, alongside early warning systems.

In flood situations, boats need to be brought to the affected areas from the fishing harbours. Hence, cost-effective multi-purpose device was developed to safeguard life and valuables during flood. Cot-boat and float-almirah are examples of multipurpose devices (furniture), Prof. Muthukumaran said.

The patent for the Fureboat filed on April 15, 2021, is titled ‘Multipurpose rescue furniture and method thereof’.

The multi-purpose furniture are made of polymer matrix with glass fiber/natural fiber or fiber-reinforced composite, plastic or any lightweight materials.

For the Fureboat, bamboo along with steel has been used as reinforcements/frames to provide both strength and rigidity.

A pair of oars have been fixed at the bottom of the furniture and can be readily used for rowing at times of flood. This type of furniture can be used in offices, industry, public places and houses, Prof. Muthukumaran explained to the Central Minister.

Mr. Subhas Sarkar gave away the first Fureboat fabricated in the NIT-T to the Government Middle School on the campus.

The Fureboat will be distributed free of cost to orphanages, schools and old age homes in flood-prone areas, with the support of government agencies, non-government organisations and CSR funds, NIT-T Director G. Aghila said.

Earlier in the day, the Minister joined faculty and students in the ‘Run for Unity’ in commemoration of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

Speaking later on the book ‘Modi@20: Dreams meet Delivery’, a complilation of 21 chapters written by prominent personalities in the areas of sports, administration, social service and other professional spheres, the Minister said the book depicted 20 years of political journey of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi - thrice as Chief Minister of Gujarat and twice as Prime Minister.

Mr. Subhas Sarkar dwelt extensively on the various sections in the book focussing on social, political and cultural impact, economic reforms, governance model, and on India’s engagement with the world, including foreign policy, defence policy and diaspora.

A meeting with faculty to review the Institute’s activities with regard to incorporation of National Education Policy also formed a part of the Minister’s itinerary in the campus.