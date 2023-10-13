NIT-T’s Festember concludes in a splash of colour and creativity

October 13, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

This year’s Japan-themed ‘Festember’ fiesta at National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) came to a close with cultural and informative programmes. The three-day competitions attracted college students from across the State, with SASTRA University, Thanjavur emerging as the overall champions of Festember’23.

In his valedictory address on Sunday, Taga Masayuki, Consul-General of Japan in Chennai, invited students to participate in various educational exchange programmes between India and Japan. Japanese instrumentalists Nakajima Akiko, on the piano with her son Nakajima Kai on the violin, performed at the closing ceremony. In keeping with the ‘Kyoto Chronicles’ theme, an exhibition on Japanese culture was held at the Orion hall.

In other events, student fashion came to the fore as Mr. and Ms. Festember took over Barn Hall, and a catwalk show was held later on. The finals of ‘Uyarthani’ ‘Semmozhi’, ‘Kodambakkam’, and ‘Sakalakala Vallavan’ were held as part of the Tamil literary events schedule, besides a Spelling Bee, and Frankenstein quiz contest in English and the ‘Titanic Safari’ in Hindi.

Guest lectures by singer Madhushree, Zoho Corporation CEO Sridhar Vembu and actor-composer Hip-Hop Tamizha were the highlights of the oratorical events.

SPIC MACAY NIT-T organised a Tholpavakoothu (shadow puppetry) show by Ramachandra Pulavar and troupe on Sunday, and on October 5, a Kuchipudi dance recital was held by Vidushi Vyjayanthi Kashi and party.

The group presented a series of engaging and emotive pieces, including Jatiswaram, Shabdam, and Tillana, showcasing the diversity of Kuchipudi.

In her solo performance, Ms. Vyjayanthi depicted various mythological stories with grace and precision.

