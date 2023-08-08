NIT to submit report on stability of all gopurams of Srirangam temple: Minister Sekarbabu

August 08, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 said the department has asked the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi to inspect all the 21 gopurams of the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple and submit a report on their stability to the department.

Mr. Sekarbabu inspected the temple’s eastern gopuram from where a portion of ‘kodungai’ (sun shade) fell down in the early hours on Saturday (August 5) prompting the temple authorities to commence repairs.

Speaking to journalists soon after the inspection, Mr. Sekarbabu said experts from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi had inspected the damaged eastern gopuram and had informed that they would give a report in a couple of days. The Minister said the Hindu Religious and Charitable Department had asked the NIT to inspect all the gopurams of the Srirangam temple and sought a report on their stability.

The Minister said repair works on the eastern gopuram had been carried out in 2015 at a cost of ₹34 lakh. Following media reports of cracks on the eastern gopuram, the HR & CE department had prepared an estimate for ₹94 lakhs and accorded approval to carry out repairs.

However, the HR & CE department had a plan to renovate the entire eastern gopuram since damages were found in some of the tiers, he said adding that it would cost a sum of ₹2 crore. Discussions would be held whether to carry out the works using temple funds or through donor contribution and a decision would be taken in this regard, Mr. Sekarbabu said.

Replying to a query, the Minister said the department would carry out the repair works on the eastern gopuram on a war footing. It would take over a year to complete the repair works on the eastern gopuram since it involved repairs of ‘sothai’ as well on the gopuram.

Mr. Sekarbabu was accompanied by the Minister for Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and HR & CE officials during the inspection.

