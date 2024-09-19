GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIT-Tiruchi woman student reported missing

Published - September 19, 2024 06:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old woman student who was pursuing MCA course at the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, has gone missing.

Police sources said the girl identified as Ojaswi Gupta was a first year student and a native of Madhya Pradesh. She had left the hostel carrying a bag on Sunday and did not return. Acting on a complaint lodged by a security officer of the institution, the Thuvakudi police have registered a woman missing case. 

A police team was searching for her. The student’s mobile phone is switched off, the sources added. 

September 19, 2024

