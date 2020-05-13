Tiruchirapalli

NIT-Tiruchi to conduct theory exams online for final-year students from May 26

The exams will be conducted on the lines of the online Joint Entrance Exam conducted for admitting students into IITs and NITs, sources said

The National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) has decided to conduct the theory examinations for final-year students online, from May 26, based on positive feedback from students in a survey.

The Computer Support Group in the institution has made the arrangements to conduct the examinations.

The exams will be conducted on the lines of the online Joint Entrance Exam conducted for admitting students into IITs and NITs, sources said.

The decision to conduct the online exams for final-year students and online viva for research scholars, was taken after eliciting the opinion of the students, NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas said. To ensure the health, safety, and security of students, faculty and staff, all academic activities will be continued in the digital mode. The semester classes for the year have already been completed in the digital mode, she said.

NIT-T has the IT infrastructure, has prepared the faculty for the online exams, and has the gadgets required for conducting the final-year theory examinations online, besides the technical support, she said.

According to University Grants Commission guidelines, the grading of intermediate students will be based on the internal assessment of the present and previous semester. The UGC has constituted a committee for recommending the modalities of conduct of examinations, award of marks and passing criteria in examinations. As for internships, the UGC has clarified that students could fulfill the requirement in December 2020 if they are unable to pursue it during the summer vacation.

