ADVERTISEMENT

NIT-Tiruchi to conduct android app development course

Published - June 17, 2024 04:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The course will be held from July 1 to 12 and those who have already graduated and those currently studying internet technology, computer science, and engineering, and related disciplines can apply

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) will be hosting a two-week Android app development course from July 1 to 12 to enhance the employability skills of youth as part of its diamond jubilee programme.

According to an official statement, the course will be organised by NIT-T’s Department of Computer Science and Engineering. It is open to students who have already graduated, besides those currently studying internet technology, computer science, and engineering, and related disciplines.

Participants who score top 10% marks in the certification exam conducted at the end of the course will be awarded a merit certificate. The seats are limited to 60. The last date for application is June 19 and the selected candidates will be intimated via mail by June 21, 2024. Details about the course can be had from: https://tinyurl.com/nitt-android

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / engineering

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US