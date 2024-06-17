GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIT-Tiruchi to conduct android app development course

The course will be held from July 1 to 12 and those who have already graduated and those currently studying internet technology, computer science, and engineering, and related disciplines can apply

Published - June 17, 2024 04:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) will be hosting a two-week Android app development course from July 1 to 12 to enhance the employability skills of youth as part of its diamond jubilee programme.

According to an official statement, the course will be organised by NIT-T’s Department of Computer Science and Engineering. It is open to students who have already graduated, besides those currently studying internet technology, computer science, and engineering, and related disciplines.

Participants who score top 10% marks in the certification exam conducted at the end of the course will be awarded a merit certificate. The seats are limited to 60. The last date for application is June 19 and the selected candidates will be intimated via mail by June 21, 2024. Details about the course can be had from: https://tinyurl.com/nitt-android

