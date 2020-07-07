NIT-Tiruchi signs MoU with IIT, Delhi

07 July 2020 19:54 IST

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, and National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, (NIT-T) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for collaboration on academic activities.

The MoU will facilitate direct admission of NIT-T’s B.Tech students to IIT Delhi’s Ph.D. programme, foster academic and research collaboration in areas of mutual interest and lead to exchange of faculty and students. The MoU was signed by V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, and Mini Shaji Thomas, Director, NIT-T.

“The key feature of the MoU is the opportunity for bright undergraduate students to get direct Ph.D. admission at IIT-Delhi. We are very positive that the MoU will encourage academic partnership and fruitful research collaboration between NIT-T and IIT-D. The NIT-T is looking forward for joint research projects and faculty exchange programmes,’ Ms. Mini Shaji Thomas said. Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi , termed it a good opportunity for the faculty and students of both the institutes to collaborate in the research and development.

Advertising

Advertising

Under the MoU, meritorious B.Tech students of NIT-T will be provided an opportunity to carry out part of their studies, including project work at IIT Delhi and then they will be offered direct admission to Ph.D. without the need to qualify in GATE or any other national level examination. NITT students with a CGPA of 8.00 at the end of their 6th semester will be eligible to apply for a project in summer and complete their fourth year (7 th and 8 th semesters) at IIT Delhi. The students need to submit their transcript, academic records and achievements and documentary evidence of any research or internship experience along with their application. The students are expected to demonstrate sufficient merit in coursework and research during their 7th and 8th semesters of the B.Tech to continue to join the Ph.D. programme.

After the successful completion of their fourth year, they would be considered for an early admission to the Ph.D. programme at IIT Delhi. The requirement of GATE is waived off since they will enter IIT Delhi with a minimum CGPA of 8.00. It is envisaged that this scheme will also help NITT B.Tech students to enhance their chances for qualifying for the PMRF fellowship for Ph.D. at IIT Delhi.

During their stay as visiting students, IIT Delhi will not be charging any academic fees, since they will be paying their regular academic fees at NIT-T. They, being B.Tech degree students, will also be provided either on-campus or off-campus paid hostel accommodation by IIT Delhi for one-year.

The MoU also provides for B.Tech, dual degree M.Tech students, research scholars and faculty. The special exchange students will be permitted to take courses on credit/audit, as well as participate in research activities/internships and project works. The selection and nomination of students will be open throughout the academic year. The faculty of NIT-T can also apply for suitable post-doctoral positions or any other opportunities available at IIT Delhi.

The faculty from both the institutes will also collaborate in joint submission of research project proposals, supervision of exchange students and joint research in disciplines of mutual interest, a NIT-T press release said.