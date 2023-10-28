HamberMenu
NIT-Tiruchi selected for 5G Use Case lab

The Use Case theme of NIT-Tiruchi is ‘Machine Learning Algorithms for wireless communication applications in agriculture domain’

October 28, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, is among the 100 institutions across the country selected for the 5G Use Case lab awarded by the Department of Telecommunications. The 5G Use Case lab aims at making Indian academia and start-up ecosystem 6G ready. 

The Use Case theme of the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, is “Machine Learning Algorithms for wireless communication applications in agriculture domain”. The official award was given during the inaugural session of the Indian Mobile Congress 2023 in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Indian Mobile Congress in New Delhi on Friday and virtually launched the 5G User Case lab to 100 institutions on the occasion. 

G. Aghila, NIT - Tiruchi Director; P. Palanisamy, in-charge head of the department of Electronics and Communication Engineering; and V. Sankara Narayanan, Dean (Research and Consultancy), were present at the institute during the virtual inauguration. 

E.S. Gopi, Principal Investigator of the project, said the 5G Use Case lab, worth ₹1 crore approximately, would be helpful for taking up research in agriculture, a press release from the NIT, Tiruchi, said.

