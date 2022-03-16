NIT-Tiruchi plans new online and hybrid courses

The National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi (NIT-T), is planning to introduce new online and hybrid programmes as part of initiatives taken up in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), according to its Director G. Aghila.

The strategic plan (2019-2024) of the institute is being implemented effectively with periodic review and follow-up. The plan is aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 with the implementation of a flexible curriculum, facilitation of industry collaborations and enabling of credit transfer from elite institutions. “We are planning to implement more initiatives including online courses and programmes to increase the gross enrolment ratio,” said Ms. Aghila, who assumed charge as Director of NIT-T recently, addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

The NIT-T has made near-seamless transition to virtual teaching-learning environment during the pandemic. The students are back at campus for offline classes. However, having got used to the online system, the institute proposes to adopt a hybrid system to scale up activities as per NEP without compromising quality, she said.

The institute plans to launch an online post-graduate certificate programme on steel technology and is in the process of formulating the curriculum. The programme is likely to be of 18-24 months duration with an intake of 30-50 students. The institute is also planning to introduce a hybrid programme on data science and artificial intelligence.

The pandemic did not hinder the research and consultancy initiatives of NIT-T, she maintained. During the pandemic period around 30 patents were filed and 10 granted.

A culture of entrepreneurship is being fostered among students by encouraging them to go in for start-ups. The curriculum has been made flexible to accommodate the requirements of students working on start-ups during the study period, she said.

Despite the pandemic and lockdown, placements were done online and registered a growth of 20% over 2020-21 with more than 240 companies participating to source talent from NIT-T. The placement process is still on as the institute followed year-round recruitment catering to varying specialisations, she said.

Coaching expanded

From this academic year, select students of Government schools in Tirunelveli district too will be offered coaching to appear for JEE Main and Advanced examinations under the IMPULSE project of IGNITTE, a community outreach initiative of NIT-T, implemented in Tiruchi district over the past few years. About 30 students are selected each year to under the coaching in the district. “The initiative is being expanded to Tirunelveli at the behest of the Tirunelveli Collector, who is an NIT-T alumni,” Ms. Aghila said.

Pragyan

The four-day international techno-managerial event of NIT-T, Pragyan, which will begin on Thursday with ‘Nexus’ as its theme, will be conducted on hybrid mode this year. The event is expected to attract participants from over 100 colleges. The event will feature various competitions including hackathons, quizzes, games, lectures and infotainment shows.