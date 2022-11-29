  1. EPaper
NIT-Tiruchi conducts high-end workshop on AI

November 29, 2022 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A ‘High-end workshop on Application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food Processing, sponsored by SERB (Science and Engineering Research Board), under Accelerate Vigyan Scheme culminated at National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi on Tuesday.

The seven-day workshop organised in association with National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Thanjavur, included a hands-on session on solar-assisted cold storage system utilising a prototype of two-tonne capacity developed at a cost of ₹1.10 crore with funding from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), K. Dhanalakshmi, Head, Department of Instrumentation and Control Engineering (ICE), said.

The 25 participants drawn from across the country took part in lecture sessions. N Sivakumaran, Professor, spoke on ‘Application of AI in Food Processing Industries’ and PA Karthick, Assistant Professor, on ‘Deep learning methods in Food Technology’

