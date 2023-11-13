HamberMenu
NIT Tiruchi bags over all winner’s tropy at inter-NIT tournament

November 13, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The victorious team from NIT-T that won the overall winners’ trophy at the All-India Inter-NIT Football Power Sports Tournaments 2023-24 held in NIT Dungarpur, Rajasthan. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students of the National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) won the overall winner’s trophy at the All India Inter-NIT Football Power Sports Championship 2023-2024 held at NIT Dungarpur, Rajasthan recently. A total of 29 teams from NITs across the country participated in the two-day programme. The NIT-T team won three gold medals and one bronze in powerlifting. Subhas Sarkar, Union Minister of State for Education, presented the trophy to the winners.

Awareness run

Over 3,000 staff and students of various educational institutions within the campus of the SRM Institute of Science and Technology in Tiruchi recently participated in a run to mark World Heart Day and raise awareness about breast cancer.

M.V. Ajay Thangam, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Lalgudi, flagged off the run and gave away the prizes. SRM Tiruchi and Ramapuram campus chairman R. Shivakumar spoke.

College signs MoU

Tiruchi-based AIMAN College has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Binary University of Malaysia to facilitate collaboration in research projects, publications, conferences, and short-term training. AIMAN College general secretary M.Y. Habibullah and the Malaysian team were present virtually at the signing ceremony.

IIM batch inauguration

Praveen Krishnan, vice-president, corporate strategy, Ramco Group, has underlined the value of applying knowledge gained in class at the workplace. He was delivering his keynote address at the inauguration of the third batch of Post Graduate Certificate in Strategic Management by Indian Institute of Management – Tiruchi (IIM-T) recently. In his address, Nagendra Chowdary, head, academic content, TimesPro, explained how strategy is not just a function but a way of thinking that can be cultivated. Programme directors K.S. Manikandan and K.V. Mukundhan spoke.

Students participating in a cultural competition at the district-level youth contests held at J.J. College of Arts and Science in Pudukottai.

Students participating in a cultural competition at the district-level youth contests held at J.J. College of Arts and Science in Pudukottai. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Youth competitions

Students showcased their talents in a range of contests at the district-level youth competitions co-organised by the National Service Scheme (NSS) Cell of the Bharathidasan University and J.J. College of Arts and Science in Pudukottai recently. The competitions were held in photography, folk music and dance, poster creation, declamation and short story writing. Kavitha Subramanian, Trustee, Karpaga Vinayaga Educational Trust, inaugurated the event.

