NIT-Tiruchi accords thrust for in-person counselling of students

TIRUCHI

19 January 2022 20:22 IST

The activity was initiated after a student ended his life recently

In-person counselling has been given a thrust at National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) in the wake of a student from Bangladesh ending his life recently.

According to teachers, the lengthy duration of online classes had exposed students to parental pressure. The NIT-T had in recent months resumed off-line classes for second year students and those in post-graduation. A mechanism for regular interaction with students has been put in place, Director In-Charge G. Kannabiran said.

Advertising

Advertising

The student counsellor on the campus now undertakes class-wise visits to interact with students and offer guidance on emotional well-being.

The second-year students had, after their interaction with the student counsellor, are learnt to have suggested that drop boxes be placed on the campus for students for conveying grievances if any.

A mechanism for online counselling was already in place through a tie-up with YouDOST. After the classroom interaction, students have apparently shed their inhibitions to approach the student counsellor, N. Kumaresan, Dean - Students Welfare, said.

There are instances of students attending online classes from their homes in not so conducive external environment. They have the option of availing the utility of the online counselling. "Whenever we get some alerts from the online counsellors, the students are facilitated to receive in-person psychiatric counselling," Prof. Kumaresan said.

“A positive indication is that students on the campus appear to have shed their inhibitions in meeting the psychiatric counsellor. Student counselling is undertaken at the library since it will be easier for the students to get the support without being noticed”, Prof. Kumaresan said.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.