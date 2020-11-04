NIT-T’s first e-convocation on Saturday

TIRUCHI

04 November 2020 20:15 IST

The first e-convocation of National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi will witness 1,777 candidates receiving their degrees from the Director Mini Shaji Thomas in the virtual presence of Padma Vibhushan Azim premji, Founder of Wipro Limited, the chief guest.

The sixteenth convocation on November 7 will be conducted by the NIT-T Chairman Bhaskar Bhat for award of degrees to students of B.Tech., B.Arch., M.Arch., M.Tech., M.Sc., MCA, MBA, and MS graduates.

The Ph.D. graduation has increased to 173 from 98 last year, registering an increase of 76% over 15 months. The Ph.D. awardees include an 81-year-old doctor G. Ganapathy. The prestigious President’s Medal for overall highest CGPA will be received by L. Yeshanth of B. Tech, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and K.S. Sridharsan of B. Tech. Mechanical Engineering in person, with CGPA of 9.84. The notable fellowships won by students include two Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF), three Cargill Fellowships, 10 DAAD, 47 MITACS, and 20 Deity Scholarships.

Advertising

Advertising

The faculty, staff and students have risen to the occasion at the time of pandemic and have ensured continuity in the academic activities, befitting its first position among all NITs and ninth position in engineering in the NIRF 2020 India Rankings. NIT-T has climbed up in the overall rankings from the 34th to 24th position in the last three years, she said.

In Web of Science journals, NIT-Tians have published 768 (3. 23 per Faculty) articles with 12,050 citations and in Scopus indexed journals 1160 (4.83 per faculty) articles with 16, 614 citations. NIT-Tians have published 26 patents and have been granted four patents last year. The total project value received from various agencies stands at ₹34 crore, and the institute received ₹6 crore as consultancy. ISRO Space Technology Innovation Centre was executing six projects to the tune of ₹1.6 crore, she said.

A five-year strategic plan was under implementation to build on the strengths and move up in global rankings. The institute had recently inaugurated a new Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence, IOT and Intelligent machines, and the Centres of Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing and Automation, Energy Harvesting and Storage Technology, Interdisciplinary research labs in Electronics System Design calibration and testing and Particulate emission from combustion and industrial processes were being commissioned. These projects entailing ₹ 15 crore investment will promote interdisciplinary research.

Ninety two percent of undergraduate students and 87% postgraduates have secured placements in 220 companies. The highest domestic salary was ₹ 43 lakh per annum. The average CTC across all streams was about ₹ 11.5 lakhs per annum, she said.